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Lens and Dino Toppmoller part ways after just six matches in charge

Lens coach Toppmoeller
Lens coach ToppmoellerREUTERS / Eva Korinkova

RC Lens have parted ways with head ⁠coach Dino Toppmoller after just six matches in charge, the Ligue 1 club ‌announced on Tuesday.

"In a spirit of mutual respect, ‌Racing Club de Lens and Dino ‌Toppmoller announce, by mutual agreement, the end ‌of their collaboration," Lens said in a ‌statement.

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The club said it had held extensive discussions with Toppmoller about the squad and the ‌organisation of his coaching staff ⁠before informing ‌him that it wanted to restructure the set-up.

"As ​Dino Toppmoeller could not agree to these structural changes, the Club, acting ​responsibly, has decided to bring his role to an end, as well as ⁠that of his ​two assistants," the French side added.

Toppmoller, 45, was appointed in June, following the departure of Pierre Sage, who joined Premier League ‌side Crystal Palace after guiding Lens to a historic French Cup win and a second-place finish in Ligue 1.

The German manager, who was under contract until 2028, started his stint with a stunning 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain last month to win the Trophee des Champions.

In Ligue ‌1, Lens won only one of their ​first four matches, while they opened ‌their Champions League campaign with a dramatic 3-2 victory at Slavia Prague.

They sit 10th in the Ligue 1 table before visiting Monaco on Friday with ⁠Yannick Cahuzac, who ⁠was Toppmoller's assistant, ‌in the dugout.

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