Yassine nets brace as Strasbourg fight back to beat Lens

Strasbourg recovered from a first-half deficit to pick up their first Ligue 1 points of the campaign in a 2-1 win over last season’s runners-up Lens.

Six consecutive pre-season defeats were followed by a disheartening 4-0 opening-round loss at the hands of Marseille, leaving Strasbourg’s new manager Oliveira in desperate need of a boost.

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But after an encouraging opening, it wasn’t long before his side were facing a barrage of Lens attacks, with Franjo Ivanovic’s goalbound effort diverted wide after good work from Florian Thauvin.

Filip Jorgensen then played an important role in twice denying Abdallah Sima in quick succession, first saving well at his near post before preventing a tap-in with a fingertip intervention.

At the other end, Giovanni Reyna could have given Strasbourg an unlikely lead on his home debut, but his volley was met by Robin Risser’s smart reflex save.

That chance didn’t mark a shift in momentum, and Lens were soon ahead thanks to a rash challenge from league debutant Jeyland Mitchell, who brought down Sima in the box, allowing Thauvin to net his 100th Ligue 1 goal from the spot.

And although Le Racing had a golden chance to level before half-time, Risser was alert again to thwart Jacobo Ortega with an outstretched leg, keeping his side ahead.

Key match stats Flashscore

Lens had won 24 of 26 league games in which they’d netted first, but Le Racing clearly didn’t read the script as they opened up the visitors with an incisive move that ended with Gessime Yassine driving a deflected shot beyond Risser.

And Yassine was involved again minutes later when he whipped a dangerous ball to the back post, where Sebastian Nanasi forced Risser into a save that cannoned off the crossbar and into Ortega’s path.

The new signing poked home what he thought was the turnaround goal to mark his home debut, but a lengthy VAR review eventually ruled it out for a marginal offside.

Chances were increasingly at a premium as the sides cancelled each other out, but with five minutes to play, Yassine volleyed home a lofted cross from close range to turn the game on its head.

Matthieu Udol looked for an immediate response as his header from a corner struck the post, yet Strasbourg ultimately held on for an impressive victory. Home fans will be relatively unbothered by a 10th straight league match without a clean sheet, having picked up just a second win in nine head-to-heads (D3, L4).

As for Lens, that late strike abruptly ends their unbeaten start to the season (W2), inflicting Dino Toppmoller’s first competitive loss in charge of Les Sang et Or.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gessime Yassine (Strasbourg)

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