Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno believes tactical adjustments have played a crucial role in the club's improved performances.

The Cottagers are unbeaten in four Premier League matches, a run matched only by Arsenal, Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

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The German admitted Fulham were initially too emotional and defensively exposed but credited several minor changes for restoring balance.

“I would say a lot of small things,” Leno told the club website.

“In the beginning, I think we were a little bit too emotional, we wanted too much, we were too open at the back. And we adjusted a couple of things.

“I think it’s normal, when a new manager comes in with a new idea, and the team is probably too excited, too emotional.

“But these were just margins, small things, small details, and I think we analysed quite well and improved the numbers, and in general our balance between our offensive game and the defence.”

Fulham would be aiming to continue with their impressive run when they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.