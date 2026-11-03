Cunha inspires Man Utd's stunning Champions League Roma comeback

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick eased some of the growing pressure on his job as his side fought back from 2-0 down to seal a 3-2 win against a Roma side who were denied a first-ever UEFA Champions League (UCL) proper away victory in England as a result.

Successfully navigating the opening two minutes was a success in itself for United as they’d trailed by that point in their last two UCL outings, but their relative contentment was short-lived, lasting just 11 minutes before Roma took the lead.

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There was an element of simplicity in how it came about too, as after losing the ball in midfield, the United defence was cut open by one Rodrigo Mora pass and Matias Soule did the rest to convert from inside the area when one-on-one with Senne Lammens.

Things unravelled from there for United, who found themselves two goals behind moments later.

Ayden Heaven was adjudged to have handled Soule’s effort inside the area, and Donyell Malen did the rest from 12 yards, coolly slotting away his fourth UCL goal of the season, with that the earliest a visiting team has ever scored twice at Old Trafford in major European competition.

Match stats Flashscore

In response, Michael Carrick’s men offered precious little, and were lucky not to go into the break three down after Lammens got down well to his right to palm away and a stinging Malen drive that was destined for the corner, before Soule bent an effort a whisker wide of the target with the last kick of the half, one which unsurprisingly ended with United being booed off.

A positive start to the second half from the Red Devils yielded a penalty when Matheus Cunha was tripped by Gianluca Mancini.

Bruno Fernandes saw his initial penalty saved, but after Bryan Cristante encroached into the area before clearing the rebound, a retake was ordered, and there was to be no reprieve for the Giallorossi as Fernandes found the back of the net on the second time around.

Almost immediately from kick-off, Bryan Mbeumo was slotted in behind and came inches away from restoring parity, with his strike hitting the inside of both posts before bouncing to safety.

United then saw some big penalty appeals waved away when Harry Maguire was manhandled at the far post, but Jesus Gil Manzano was unmoved as the Red Devils’ pressure on the Roma goal continued to build.

Their quest for an equaliser eventually bore fruit seven minutes from time when Cunha pounced on a mistake by Leonardo Balerdi to stroke home Fernandes' cross for what had previously seemed an unlikely leveller and set up a grandstand finish.

Momentum Flashscore

It ultimately had the fairytale ending for United, who grabbed the winner just moments later when Cunha was slotted in by Shea Lacey and squeezed home a powerful effort at the near post to potentially save Carrick’s job before Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa, only for the Brazilian to be brought back down to earth when he was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge in stoppage time.

POTM Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)