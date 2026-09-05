Late Le Fee penalty sees Sunderland rescue point against Brentford

Brentford missed the chance to win successive H2Hs against Sunderland for the first time ever after they were pegged back to a 1-1 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League.

Brentford’s unbeaten start to the season was immediately under threat when Daniel Ballard lashed a volley into the bottom corner, but the goal was disallowed as Sunderland debutant Kevin Danso was standing in an offside position.

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The Black Cats were the better side in the first half, and came close to scoring again when Enzo Le Fée’s shot from the edge of the box hit the post.

For their part, Brentford surprisingly offered little threat on home soil, with their best chances coming in quick succession during the eight minutes of added time as Dango Ouattara headed across goal before Keane Lewis-Potter’s goalbound header was blocked by Nordi Mukiele.

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The Bees made three changes at half time and were instantly much better in the second half, with Igor Thiago testing Robin Roefs with a header early on.

Then, before the hour mark, they found the breakthrough through Vitaly Janelt, who rifled a half-volley into the top corner after Mukiele failed to clear Mikkel Damsgaard’s cross.

Lewis-Potter should have doubled Brentford’s advantage when he shot into the ground, but the ball bounced narrowly over the bar.

The hosts did find the back of the net shortly after, but Jaidon Anthony was denied his first goal for the club when he poked the ball home after Roefs had two hands on it.

Sunderland grew back into the game though and substitute Wilson Isidor was causing problems. His powerful free-kick was well-saved by Caoimhin Kelleher, then was too much for Lewis-Potter as the Brentford man wrestled him down in the area for a Black Cats penalty.

Le Fée stepped up and sent Kelleher the wrong way, coolly slotting into the bottom corner.

Momentum Flashscore

That late rally earned Sunderland their fourth point of the season after three matches. Brentford remain unbeaten (W1, D2), but will be disappointed to drop two points so late on.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vitaly Janelt (Brentford)

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