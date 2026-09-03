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Chido Obi makes switch from Man Utd to Willem II: I want to play as much as possible!

Chido Obi makes switch from Man Utd to Willem II: I want to play as much as possible!
Chido Obi makes switch from Man Utd to Willem II: I want to play as much as possible!Willem II

Manchester United youngster Chido Obi has completed his loan move to Willem II as he seeks game time.

The 18-year-old made his debut for United less than 12 months after joining the club's youth ranks from Arsenal as he became United's youngest-ever Premier League starter against Brentford in 2025. 

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However, due to a lack of opportunities in the first team under manager Michael Carrick, a loan move was appropriate for the youngster who has a very bright future. 

Willem II confirmed his loan switch on Thursday afternoon, with Chido Obi speaking on the move to the Dutch side who can offer him a chance to prove himself each week. 

“This is a great step in my career for me. I want to play as much as possible, gain experience and develop myself further. I will work hard for the team and hope to be important.” 

Technical director Freek Heerkens also spoke on the move as he explained what kind of impact the teenager can have at the club. 

“Chido is a young, talented striker who is in his development at an important moment. He has been able to develop in a top-class sports environment at Manchester United in recent years and now likes to make flying hours.  

“We can help him with that and the Eredivisie is an excellent stage for that. At the same time, our selection with Chido wins a striker who can be of value to the team with his qualities.” 

As mentioned by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there is no option to buy in this deal. This means Chido Obi will return to Old Trafford ready for next season where he has a serious chance of fighting for a spot in the side.

 

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Football transfersPremier LeagueChidozie ObiManchester UnitedWillem IIArsenalBrentfordOldham

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