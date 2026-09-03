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Le Bris hails Sunderland’s strong summer transfer window

Le Bris hails Sunderland’s strong summer transfer window
Le Bris hails Sunderland’s strong summer transfer windowFocus Images Ltd / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris believes the club significantly strengthened its squad during a busy summer transfer window.

The Black Cats brought in six new players, adding experience, proven young talent and promising potential.

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 Thomas Meunier, Kevin Danso, Malick Fofana, Dayann Méthalie, Jules Ahoka and Juan Riquelme Angulo all arrived on Wearside. 

Le Bris feels the club successfully addressed its key recruitment priorities.

“We ticked our three boxes. The first with Kevin and Thomas – lots of experience,” he said. 

“The second with Malick and Dayann – young with proven experience.

“And the third with Juan – a huge prospect.

“It was a big challenge, but in the end, we are happy.

“For Malick – wingers have a specific role. He’s good in one v one and has a strong personality to go again even if it’s difficult to manage duels. His profile suits what we need.”

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Theo Le BrisJuan AnguloDayann MethalieThomas MeunierMalick FofanaSunderlandPremier League

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