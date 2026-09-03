Sunderland suffer injury blow as Diarra faces long layoff

Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra is expected to miss six to eight weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, manager Regis Le Bris has confirmed.

Diarra came off the bench during the Black Cats’ 1-0 win over Fulham and quickly made an impact by assisting Wilson Isidor’s winning goal.

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However, he was forced off shortly afterwards. Le Bris admitted his absence is disappointing, particularly after his impressive contribution against the Cottagers.

“Habib is out for about 6-8 weeks which is a shame after the impact he made against Fulham,” the manager said.

“It’s frustrating, but we have to manage it and we will find solutions.”

“It’s a shame because I was so pleased with his pre-season and he’s getting more mature about his game, about clarity on the pitch, about his qualities and how they fit with the demand of the Premier League.”