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Dirk Kuyt takes interim charge of Fenerbahce after Kartal resignation

Dirk Kuyt during Fenerbahce training
Dirk Kuyt during Fenerbahce trainingAGIT ERDI ULUKAYA / ANADOLU / ANADOLU VIA AFP

Former Liverpool striker Dirk ⁠Kuyt will take charge of Fenerbahce on an ‌interim basis following Ismail Kartal's ‌resignation, the Super ‌Lig club said on Wednesday.

Kartal ‌departed on Tuesday in ‌the wake of Fenerbahce's 2-1 defeat at bitter ‌rivals Galatasaray.

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Kuyt played more ⁠than ‌200 games for Liverpool before ​moving to Fenerbahce in 2012, winning the ​Turkish league title two years later.

The Dutchman previously coached ⁠Belgian ​side Beerschot as well as ADO Den Haag and FC Dordrecht in ‌the Netherlands, before joining Fenerbahce as assistant coach under Kartal in June.

"Following Ismail Kartal's resignation, our club has assigned Dirk Kuyt as the technical supervisor of our Football ‌A team until our ​new head coach is ‌determined," Fenerbahce said in a statement.

Kuyt might finish the season

Rob Jansen, Kuyt's agent, confirmed to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad that Kuyt will take charge of three games as interim manager, meaning he'll lead Fenerbahce against Goztepe, Corum, and his old club, Liverpool.

“The basic idea is that they’ll be appointing a new manager soon,” Jansen said.

“But you know how it works: if Dirk performs well in the upcoming matches, he might well be in the running to see out the season. Something similar happened with Ruud van Nistelrooy at Manchester United, for example. First, there are these three matches. Then we’ll see what happens next."

According to Turkish reports, Fenerbahce are in talks with several foreign managers, including former Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella and Julian Nagelsmann, who led Germany at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fenerbahce are fifth in the league, six points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce's upcoming schedule
Fenerbahce's upcoming scheduleFlashscore
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