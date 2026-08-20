KuPS snatch vital Dublin draw thanks to late Parzyszek goal

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Graham Burke (Rovers) and Saku Savolainen (KuPS) battle for possession
Graham Burke (Rovers) and Saku Savolainen (KuPS) battle for possessionBrian Lawless / PA Images / Profimedia

KuPS put on a late show to earn themselves a 1-1 draw in Dublin in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League (UECL) play-off tie against Shamrock Rovers, setting up a winner-takes-all clash in Kuopio on 27th August.

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 KuPS

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Both sides are their respective nations' reigning champions, meaning they began their European journeys in the UEFA Champions League (UCL). Since, they have followed identical paths, as both fell in the second round of UCL qualifiers, before making an immediate exit from the UEFA Europa League qualifiers at the third round stage.

That meant one last chance to grab a League Phase ticket for this season, though neither seemed eager to snatch it from the off, as Graham Burke's effort for the hosts saved by Johannes Kreidl 10 minutes before the break was the only shot on target either side had in the first half, while Bob Armah was responsible for KuPS' only two off-target efforts, as Shamrock Rovers had another seven.

To say they had been threatening a goal would be an overstatement, but Rovers looked the more likely to break the deadlock and they did just so, four minutes after the restart. Jack Byrne's free-kick was met by a Dylan Watts header which looped onto the crossbar, and Enda Stevens reacted quickest to bundle in the rebound.

Kreidl came to the visitors' rescue on more than one occasion to keep them in the tie, before his luck was in when Danny Mandroiu struck the woodwork for Rovers. And KuPS were rewarded for hanging on five minutes from time. Gustav Engvall had the Finnish side's first shot on goal of the game, and moments later, KuPS recycled well and Clinton Antwi's cross was turned in by the arriving Piotr Parzyszek.

Adam Brennan drew another save from the KuPS' goalkeeper in added time, but no winner leaves all to play for in Kuopio in a week's time.

Review all the UECL play-off results on Flashscore.

Mentions
Conference LeagueShamrock RoversPiotr ParzyszekKuPSJohannes KreidlGraham BurkeBob ArmahEnda StevensDylan WattsClinton AntwiDaniel Mandroiu

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