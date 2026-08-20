Hurzeler issues warning despite Brighton’s draw at Tromso

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler believes his side still have work to do to secure their place in the UEFA Conference League group stage.

The Seagulls remain favourites to progress after Thursday’s goalless draw against Tromso in Norway.

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However, Hurzeler expects the Norwegian side to provide another stern test when they meet again at the Amex next Thursday.

The Brighton boss reflected on the first-leg stalemate and urged his players to remain focused.

“I think we controlled the game but we weren't quick enough in possession,” he told Brighton website.

“We still had a few opportunities, but I think overall Tromso defended well.

"They had two big chances after transition moments (where) we have to defend better. Overall (they were) a tough opponent which is what we expected.”