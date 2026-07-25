KuPS go five points clear with VPS victory as Mariehamn end losing streak

KuPS have put five points between themselves and Inter Turku at the top of the Veikkausliiga by beating VPS, while AC Oulu's woes continued as they drew with Mariehamn, whose nine-game losing run is over.

KuPS 3-1 VPS

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KuPS responded perfectly from their UEFA Champions League qualifying setback against Sabah Baku in midweek by registering their fifth league win in a row and going 11 unbeaten in the Veikkausliiga.

The job was all but done inside half an hour, and they were in front after just 22 seconds - Joslyn Luyeye-Lutumba got free down the right and squared for Jaime Moreno to guide the ball into the bottom corner.

Moreno turned provider a little over 10 minutes later, but the lion's share of the work was done by Gustav Engvall, who won possession on halfway, surged forward and played a one-two with Moreno as he burst into the box and slotted in the second goal.

Luyeye-Lutumba went close with a curling effort in the 26th minute, but the reward for his endeavours arrived three minutes later, as Engvall took down a long ball forward and crossed for Luyeye-Lutumba to score, ensuring three KuPS men had both a goal and an assist.

Moreno and Luyeye-Lutumba both had chances to add to their tallies, but it was VPS who scored the only goal after the break, as Oluwaseyi Ogunniyi tapped in a dangerous centre from Jayden Turfkruier.

However, the home side had done more than enough to go further clear of Inter Turku, who will have the chance to respond on Sunday 26th at home to Gnistan. It's two losses in a row for the Vaasa side, who remain in third for the time being.

Mariehamn 1-1 AC Oulu

Mariehamn still haven't picked up a win in the league this season, and though they were 12 minutes away from one at home to AC Oulu this afternoon, they have at least ended a nine-game losing run and secured just a fifth draw of the campaign.

The Aland islanders went in front 14 minutes in - Adam Stroud did expertly to get to the byline before his low cross was sliced straight back to him. He headed it across, and Adam Larsson nodded it over the line.

But it could have been so much more for the home side, as late in the first half, Stroud was upended inside the area by Otto Kemppainen, however, Stroud's penalty was met with a strong hand from Miguel Santos.

Oulu's second-half pressure finally told in the 78th minute, as Mariehamn struggled to clear their lines, allowing Abdoulaye Kone to help the ball on to Elias Kallio, who fired low into the bottom corner.

The visitors are clinging onto fourth for now despite no league wins in five. Mariehamn are now nine point behind SJK after their first point since drawing at home to KuPS on 16th May.

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