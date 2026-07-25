Juventus are reportedly exploring a move for PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

The 24-year-old was signed last summer as PSG’s replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who left for Premier League Man City.

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Chevalier struggled to fill Donnarumma’s boots, however, and a string of high-profile mistakes saw him lose his starting spot to Matvey Safonov.

According to Foot Mercato, Juventus are willing to offer Chevalier an exit route as they continue their hunt for a new goalkeeper.

Juventus have already failed to pull off moves for the likes of Alisson Becker, Emilano Martinez and Gugliemo Vicario.