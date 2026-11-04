Dejan Kulusevski recalled by Sweden after two years out

Kulusevski was with the squad during the World Cup play-offs in March

Dejan Kulusevski has been named in Graham Potter's Sweden squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League (UNL) matches, two years on since his last cap.

After featuring in November 2024 against Azerbaijan at the end of the previous UNL cycle, Kulusevski missed the March 2025 international window with a foot problem before suffering the knee injury that sidelined him until his return for Tottenham Hotspur on 20th October.

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It is therefore the first time the winger has been selected by Potter, who said: "I'm so happy that he's back on the pitch - he's had an incredibly tough time. We've talked a lot in the meantime, and I'm so impressed with how he's handled it. He's so important to us both on and off the pitch."

Sweden will play the final two matches of their Group B4 campaign, starting at home against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 14th November, before travelling away to Poland on 17th November. Blagult sit unbeaten atop the group and will secure promotion to League A by beating Bosnia.

Unlike the previous international window, which featured four matches, the November camp will feel more familiar to players, coaches and fans alike.

"Compared to last time, it will be a more normal two-match series. We are really looking forward to it. We have had a good start in the Nations League but there is still a long way to go and two very tough matches await," added Potter.

Anthony Elanga is also back in the squad after a short injury earlier this season, while Jacob Widell Zetterstrom will provide extra competition to the goalkeeper position.

There is also the possibility for two players to make their senior debuts - right-back Genesis Antwi of Strasbourg, and Fiorentina attacker Alieu Njie are both making the step-up from the under-21 squad for the first time. Among those missing out are Emil Holm, Carl Starfelt, Mattias Svanberg and Taha Ali.

Sweden squad for UNL fixtures

Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson, Noel Tornqvist, Jacob Widell Zetterstrom

Defenders: Genesis Antwi, Felix Beijmo, Hjalmar Ekdal, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Nilsson Lindelof, Eric Smith, Elliot Stroud, Daniel Svensson

Midfielders: Yasin Ayari, Alexander Bernhardsson, Jesper Karlstrom, Dejan Kulusevski, Hugo Larsson, Sebastian Nanasi, Patrik Walemark, Besfort Zeneli

Forwards: Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, Alieu Njie, Benjamin Nygren