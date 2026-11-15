Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Fernandes makes Manchester United contract decision following Pochettino appointment

England boss Thomas Tuchel responds to Morgan Rogers' Cole Palmer defence

Sources: Pochettino given green light to reshape Manchester United squad

Arsenal learn asking price for RB Leipzig ace Nusa

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldinho to start for Ravenna in first competitive appearance since 2015

Ronaldinho returns to the pitch after 11 years and plays part in Ravenna's goal

Portugal and Argentina's defeats without Cristiano and Messi have very different meanings

Exhausted Haaland says he is 'not motivated to face Denmark' in crucial clash

Kroupi scores on debut as France edge past Turkey to top Nations League Group A

Eli Junior Kroupi is congratulated by Kylian Mbappe after scoring for France
Eli Junior Kroupi is congratulated by Kylian Mbappe after scoring for FranceFRANCK FIFE / AFP

France qualified for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals after a 2-1 victory against Turkey at the Stade Atlantique, with the sixth head-to-head win in eight meetings securing the top spot in League A

After falling to a surprise defeat away to Italy on Thursday, France needed a win to secure their place in the Nations League quarter-finals, and their task looked simple on paper, as they faced a Turkey side that had lost all five group games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As expected, Zinedine Zidane’s men dominated from the start, as Adrien Rabiot stung Berke Ozer's gloves with a strike from outside the box, but the Turkish stopper did well to turn it away.

France’s dazzling attacking outlet caused mayhem, but the Turkish defenders coped well in the opening half-hour, with several last-ditch tackles and blocks blunting the French attack.

Key stats
Key statsFlashscore

France grew desperate in their forays forward, as Kylian Mbappe had a pop shot parried away from a tight angle, before Bradley Barcola broke through on goal, but his tame chip was gathered in the grateful grasp of Ozer.

Mike Maignan was relatively untroubled throughout the first half, but the Milan goalkeeper had to be on his toes to smother Ismail Yuksek after he was played through on goal. Michael Olise came close to breaking the deadlock with a thunderous effort after cutting inside from the right, but his strike was palmed away.

What Zidane said during his half-time team talk clearly worked as his players came out flying for the second half, playing with incredible pace and intensity.

Their relentless waves of attack paid dividends three minutes into the second half, after Rayan Cherki’s corner kick was nodded on at the near post by Rabiot and deflected in by Emirhan Topcu for an own goal.

Match momentum
Match momentumFlashscore

Their lead almost lasted less than four minutes, however, as Guler bundled the ball home after the hosts failed to clear in the box. The Turkish players were left disappointed after the goal was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

France continued to probe for a second goal after that warning, and it duly arrived in the 80th minute when Eli Junior Kroupi marked his international debut with a goal, sliding in after great link-up play with Cherki.

Turkey pulled a goal back in the 90th minute after Abdulkerim Bardakci nodded home unmarked in the box, but it proved too little, too late, as Turkey became the first nation since Iceland to lose all six group games in League A of the Nations League.

France, meanwhile, have now won four out of six since Zidane took the helm of Les Bleus.

Rayan Cherki
Rayan CherkiFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rayan Cherki (France)

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueFranceTurkey

Related Articles

Zidane confirms Mbappe available for France's Nations League game with Turkey

France v Turkey lineups: Confirmed team news as Zidane plans changes after Italy loss

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A