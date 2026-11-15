Kroupi scores on debut as France edge past Turkey to top Nations League Group A

France qualified for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals after a 2-1 victory against Turkey at the Stade Atlantique, with the sixth head-to-head win in eight meetings securing the top spot in League A

After falling to a surprise defeat away to Italy on Thursday, France needed a win to secure their place in the Nations League quarter-finals, and their task looked simple on paper, as they faced a Turkey side that had lost all five group games.

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As expected, Zinedine Zidane’s men dominated from the start, as Adrien Rabiot stung Berke Ozer's gloves with a strike from outside the box, but the Turkish stopper did well to turn it away.

France’s dazzling attacking outlet caused mayhem, but the Turkish defenders coped well in the opening half-hour, with several last-ditch tackles and blocks blunting the French attack.

Key stats Flashscore

France grew desperate in their forays forward, as Kylian Mbappe had a pop shot parried away from a tight angle, before Bradley Barcola broke through on goal, but his tame chip was gathered in the grateful grasp of Ozer.

Mike Maignan was relatively untroubled throughout the first half, but the Milan goalkeeper had to be on his toes to smother Ismail Yuksek after he was played through on goal. Michael Olise came close to breaking the deadlock with a thunderous effort after cutting inside from the right, but his strike was palmed away.

What Zidane said during his half-time team talk clearly worked as his players came out flying for the second half, playing with incredible pace and intensity.

Their relentless waves of attack paid dividends three minutes into the second half, after Rayan Cherki’s corner kick was nodded on at the near post by Rabiot and deflected in by Emirhan Topcu for an own goal.

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Their lead almost lasted less than four minutes, however, as Guler bundled the ball home after the hosts failed to clear in the box. The Turkish players were left disappointed after the goal was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

France continued to probe for a second goal after that warning, and it duly arrived in the 80th minute when Eli Junior Kroupi marked his international debut with a goal, sliding in after great link-up play with Cherki.

Turkey pulled a goal back in the 90th minute after Abdulkerim Bardakci nodded home unmarked in the box, but it proved too little, too late, as Turkey became the first nation since Iceland to lose all six group games in League A of the Nations League.

France, meanwhile, have now won four out of six since Zidane took the helm of Les Bleus.

Rayan Cherki Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rayan Cherki (France)