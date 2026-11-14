France v Turkey lineups: Confirmed team news as Zidane plans changes after Italy loss

France wrap up their 2026 campaign with a final UEFA Nations League game of the campaign at home to Turkey on November 15.

Les Bleus started their new era under Zinedine Zidane with impressive three wins and a draw in the previous window, but they lost 3-1 away in Italy in Matchweek 5, which puts them on the back foot to secure a quarter final spot for 2027.

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Turkey have lost all five of their games so far, and a win for Zidane would mean Italy have to better that result to make the next phase, as Roberto Mancini's charges head to Belgium.

France v Turkey team news

The big news for France is Zidane's update that captain Kylian Mbappe will be fit to start after missing the Italy game through injury.

Zidane claimed there was no need to panic over the Italy slip up, but he is expected to make some changes, with Eduardo Camavinga and Andy Diouf potentially coming in.

France predicted lineup v Turkey

France XI: Maignan; Gusto, Jacquet, Upamecano, Diouf; Da Cunha, Camavinga, Rabiot; Olise, Mbappe, Doue.

France v Turkey kick off time

Kick off at the Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux is set for 8:45pm local time and 7:45pm in the UK.

Key stat

Mbappe's late goal sealed a 1-0 away win for France in September's reverse fixture, but Les Bleus not in their two head-to-heads prior to that, stretching back to 2009.