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Zidane confirms Mbappe available for France's Nations League game with Turkey

Mbappe in training
Mbappe in trainingFRANCK FIFE / AFP

Kylian Mbappe is available to play in France's final Nations League group fixture against Turkey, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday, as Les Bleus seek a spot in the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid forward Mbappe missed Thursday's defeat to Group A1 leaders Italy with a hamstring problem, but Zidane confirmed: "He will be with us tomorrow (Sunday).

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Mbappe, who has netted 17 goals in all competitions for his club this season, was back in the France squad for this international break after missing his country's previous three matches through injury.

Zidane said Mbappe's return "changes everything", adding: "I'd rather have him with us than not."

Mbappe's stats this season
Mbappe's stats this seasonFlashscore

The 54-year-old, a World Cup winner with France in 1998 and European champion two years later, denied any tensions with Mbappe and said his relationship with his star striker was going "perfectly".

"I can't stop people saying what they're saying, but it's nonsense and quite irritating," said Zidane.

France are second in Group A1, level on 10 points with Italy, and need just a draw against Turkey in Bordeaux to secure qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals.

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