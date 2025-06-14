Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea transfer-list NINE senior players
Man United reignite interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen
Real Madrid eye Man City ace Rodri after Martin Zubimendi rejection
Emiliano Martinez 'waiting for Man United' despite Galatasaray interest

Knighthood confirmed for Beckham

Paul Vegas
Knighthood confirmed for Beckham
Knighthood confirmed for BeckhamTribalfootball
Former England captain David Beckham is to receive a knighthood.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy midfielder was first nominated for the recognition in 2011.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Growing up in east London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour," said Beckham, now 50.

"It will take a little while for the news to sink in but I'm immensely proud and it's such an emotional moment for me to share with my family."

Beckham was added to King Charles' Foundation ambassador list last year.

Mentions
Beckham DavidManchester United
Related Articles
TV viewing figures fall for Premier League across UK
Man Utd signing Cunha: Rooney, Scholes... wow!
Sporting CP president Varandas seeks to clarify Gyokeres price fury as Arsenal, Man Utd circle