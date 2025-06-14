Knighthood confirmed for Beckham

Former England captain David Beckham is to receive a knighthood.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy midfielder was first nominated for the recognition in 2011.

"Growing up in east London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour," said Beckham, now 50.

"It will take a little while for the news to sink in but I'm immensely proud and it's such an emotional moment for me to share with my family."

Beckham was added to King Charles' Foundation ambassador list last year.