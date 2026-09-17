Kluivert and Rayan fire Bournemouth past Sociedad in Europe opener

Bournemouth marked their European bow with a brilliant 2-1 victory at Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League (UEL), as the Cherries continued their impressive away record of just one defeat inside 90 minutes since December (W6, D7).

Contesting their first-ever match in UEFA competition, Bournemouth couldn’t have dreamt of a better start in San Sebastián.

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Justin Kluivert’s clinical volley from a pinpoint Adrien Truffert delivery was initially disallowed for offside, but after a lengthy VAR review, the Dutch forward was deemed behind the final defender, giving the Cherries their first European goal.

Armed with all the early momentum, Marco Rose’s men doubled their lead in the 20th minute when Alex Scott’s superb ball over the top was expertly headed into the far corner by Rayan.

The one-way traffic showed no signs of slowing down, and Bournemouth came within inches of adding a third before the half-hour mark, only for Evanilson’s glanced header to rebound off the post.

Having become the first team in Premier League history to lead in each of their first four matches of a season without registering a victory (D3, L1), the Cherries looked determined to put the game beyond Sociedad, as Scott fired another promising chance over the bar.

Match momentum Flashscore

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side improved after the break, and their attacking intent was rewarded in the 58th minute when Sergio Gómez’s cross-shot evaded everyone in the box and landed inside Đorđe Petrović’s far post.

That sparked the home support into life, as Gonçalo Guedes saw a powerful strike from the edge of the box repelled by Petrović, before Mikel Oyarzabal looped a glorious chance onto the roof of the net.

Match stats Flashscore

La Real continued to hunt for an equaliser with time heading into the final 10 minutes, but Petrović once again stood firm in the visitors’ goal, denying Orri Óskarsson from close range.

The Icelandic striker saw another gilt-edged opportunity thwarted by Petrović in stoppage time, as the Cherries held on to secure a historic win, giving Rose his first victory against top-flight opposition as Bournemouth boss.

As for Sociedad, their winless home run against English sides extends to six matches (D2, L4).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jon Martín (Real Sociedad)

Goalscorers Flashscore

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