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Jebbison ready for Bournemouth opportunity against Lincoln

Jebbison ready for Bournemouth opportunity against Lincoln
Jebbison ready for Bournemouth opportunity against LincolnTK / imago sportfotodienst / Conor Molloy

Daniel Jebbison is determined to seize any opportunity that comes his way when Bournemouth face Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

The 23-year-old has remained patient while waiting for his chance and is ready to respond whenever called upon by Marco Rose

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After two loan spells away from the Cherries, Jebbison believes the experience has improved his game and says he is now focused on establishing himself with the Cherried this season.

“I’m ready and I’m patient,” Jebbison told club website. 

“I’ll get my chance and every minute I get, every second or whatever, I’ll work my hardest so that’s what I’m trying to do, just take it day-by-day.

“I’ve had my experience now and I’m here and ready to try and establish myself here.”

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Daniel JebbisonMarco RoseBournemouthLincoln CityPremier League

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