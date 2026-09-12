Brentford hold off Bournemouth to share spoils in four-goal Premier League thriller

Brentford preserved their unbeaten start to the Premier League season (W1, D3) with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

A fast start saw both teams squander chances in the opening minutes, with Keane Lewis-Potter curling just wide before António Silva headed Marcus Tavernier’s free-kick past the post.

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Both sides had scored first in all their league games this season, so it was intriguing to see who would break the deadlock, but after a quiet period of action, it was Brentford who took the lead through Kevin Schade – who netted a hat-trick in this fixture last term – when he directed Yegor Yarmolyuk’s cross towards goal with a header, and Đorđe Petrović could not keep it out.

Schade goal Reuters/Matthew Childs/Opta by Stats Perform

However, Bournemouth reacted well to going behind and were almost level immediately when Kluivert’s shot was parried by Caoimhín Kelleher into Rayan’s path, but the Brazilian blasted the rebound over.

It was not long before the Cherries equalised though, and after the ball fell to Kluivert in the box again, he made no repeat of his earlier mistake, burying an effort into the bottom corner.

As well as providing a timely lift, it was also consolation for Bournemouth losing their 100 per cent record of leading at HT this term.

The hosts continued their momentum and were almost ahead when Kluivert’s strike was tipped over by Kelleher, before Silva connected with another Tavernier set-piece, but again headed wide in a promising position.

Alex Scott then fired over after a nice link-up with Evanilson, before Bournemouth finally made their pressure count. Evanilson was involved again and laid the ball off for Tavernier to smash into the bottom corner.

Tavernier goal sequence REUTERS/Toby Melville/Opta by Stats Perform

However, the Cherries shot themselves in the foot, as Brentford were soon level again through a horrible mistake from Petrović.

The goalkeeper passed straight to Schade, and he duly struck into an unguarded net. Bournemouth looked the most likely to find the winner in the latter stages, as another Tavernier strike had to be pushed away by Kelleher, before Rayan curled inches wide from the edge of the box.

Match stats Flashscore

However, neither side could find a winning goal, and Brentford duly remain the only team they have never beaten in the Premier League (D4, L5). Meanwhile, the Bees will be content with the point, despite extending their winless away run to seven top-flight matches (D5, L2).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth)