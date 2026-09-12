Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alonso reveals Palestra timeline for Chelsea debut

Liverpool lineup v Fulham: Confirmed team news as Barcola seeks first goal under Iraola

Brentford suffer double injury blow ahead of Bournemouth clash

Le Bris confirms two Sunderland absentees for Arsenal clash

Most read on Flashscore News

Badminton world rocked by news that former Chinese World No.1 Shi Yu Qi may quit career

Former West Ham striker Antonio joins Championship side Watford on free transfer

'There was no player better than me': Mbappe confident of winning Ballon d'Or

Carrick and Maresca looking to make history when Man Utd and City meet in derby

'We were the best team' - Rose remains upbeat despite winless Bournemouth start

'We were the best team' - Rose remains upbeat despite winless Bournemouth start
'We were the best team' - Rose remains upbeat despite winless Bournemouth startREUTERS

Bournemouth boss Marco Rose was happy with his side's performance in the 2-2 Premier League draw on Saturday (September 12).

Rose, 50, is still winless as Bournemouth boss, with one loss and three draws from their opening four Premier League games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kevin Schade gave Brentford the lead in the 34th minute only for Justin Kluivert to level things up four minutes later.

The next two goals were a similar story. This time, Marcus Tabernier gave the home side the lead, then, four minutes later, Schade got his and Brentford’s second.

Bournemouth now sit down in 15th, but despite his side’s frustrating start, Rose is remaining upbeat.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Rose said: "We were behind for the first time this season, we reacted well, and lucky me, we didn't concede a late goal. 

“We had more chances, more possession, we were the best team.

"Brentford is a tough opponent, they are good for second balls and have quite big guys and ballers as well. I liked how we competed, the way we defended in most situations. 

“I like the way we attacked, our attitude. We were unlucky in a couple of situations, so we just get a point."

Rose and Bournemouth will be hoping to get their first Premier League win as they welcome former boss Andoni Iraola on Sunday, September 20th.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBournemouthBrentfordMarco Rose

Related Articles

Brentford hold off Bournemouth to share spoils in four-goal Premier League thriller

Brentford suffer double injury blow ahead of Bournemouth clash

Silva hails Bournemouth project ahead of Brentford clash