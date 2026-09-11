Key stats as Tottenham prepare for must-win clash with Everton

Joao Palhinha, then of Tottenham Hotspur, scores the goal v Everton to keep his side in the Premier League

Saturday evening's game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has quickly become a must-win for the hosts who, after the joy of surviving the drop last season and enjoying an incredible summer transfer window, have been brought back down to earth with a bump.

Roberto De Zerbi's side not only hasn't won a game so far this season, but they've not even scored a goal. They only remain off the foot of the Premier League table by virtue of the fact that one of their games was a goalless draw at Nottingham Forest, handing them their first point of the 2026/27 campaign.

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One victory and one clean sheet in 12 home games

In the game at the City Ground, the visitors enjoyed 57% possession across the 90 minutes and had seven shots in the match, though none were on target, which is symptomatic of their current failings.

They face an Everton side that they beat on the final day in 2025/26 to retain their top-flight status, and to whom they've only lost one of their last 17 Premier League home games.

Tottenham v Everton - Recent head-to-head results Flashscore

That defeat came in September 2020, since when Spurs have won all five home matches in North London, but last season's home win against the Toffees, courtesy of a Joao Palhinha goal, was the hosts' only victory and clean sheet in the last 12 matches played in N17.

David Moyes' side also lost 3-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium to the Lilywhites in October 2025, but never in their entire history have Everton lost three in a row against Tottenham without scoring.

No away wins in six for Everton

Spurs have never gone four league games from the start of a season without scoring; however, they have gone four league games during a campaign (2006/07) without finding the net, and that run included a 2-0 defeat by Everton.

The visitors are unbeaten so far this season, having equalised during injury time in their last two matches, though they've not won away in their last six (D3, L3), which will be a concern for Moyes.

The concern for De Zerbi is obvious, and probably explains why he's already made eight changes to his starting XI across the first three games of the season.

He'll need to get his selection spot on for Saturday, particularly in defence, given that Everton have forced more high turnovers (28) in the current campaign than every club bar Crystal Palace (32) and Brighton (34).

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A 50th league defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looms

With Jack Grealish back in the groove in terms of his form, if he's given time on the ball, his influence could well shape the pattern of this game.

He'll be looking to help inflict what would be the hosts' 50th league defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in just their 140th league game there.

Tottenham v Everton - Win probability Flashscore

Ainsley Maitland-Niles' rocket to salvage a point for Everton against Man Utd puts him in the position of potentially becoming only the fourth player at the club to score in his opening two matches for them.

Brian McBride, Romelu Lukaku and Richarlison are the others, and the Brazilian won't be playing any part in the game against his former club after a move back there fell through, and Spurs subsequently decided not to register him for their Premier League squad, prompting the threat of legal action from the striker.

Mudryk extends Tottenham's injury jinx

New Tottenham signing Mykhailo Mudryk is likely to be out until November after he damaged ankle ligaments in training during the week, whilst Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski and Xavi Simons also remain sidelined.

Some good news for De Zerbi is that James Maddison is rated at 75% fitness, and he'll face a late test to determine how much of a part he'll play in the game.

For Everton, only Christian Norgaard remains out of action, with James Garner having recovered from the cramp in his thigh that initially threatened his participation in this game.

Even at this early stage, things are likely to be tense on the pitch and in the stands, particularly if there remains a lack of goals as the game nears its conclusion.

The Tottenham board certainly can't afford to remove De Zerbi after handing him such huge financial backing in the transfer window, and they, as much as anyone else, will be hoping the turnaround begins now.