Key statistic sets Cardoso apart from past Sundowns coaches

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso collected his first domestic knockout trophy with the club on Saturday as they defeated Orlando Pirates 2-0 in the final of the MTN8, his fourth piece of silverware in all with the team.

He now has a Betway Premiership winners' medal, the CAF Champions League, the Africa-Asia-Pacific trophy in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the MTN8.

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There may at times have been grumblings about the Portuguese coach, especially when they gave up the league title last season to Pirates and lost the Champions League decider to Pyramids the season before.

But no other coach has a better win rate in their first 100 games in charge of Sundowns than Cardoso in the club's PSL history.

The MTN8 decider was his 101st game, but in his first century of matches he won 64% of them, to go with 24 draws and 12 losses.

That is a better win ratio than the second-best, the duo of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena, who won 63% of their first 100 games.Ted Dumitru won 58% of his first 100 games at the helm and Pitso Mosimane 57%.

The MTN8 final win also kept up Cardoso’s unbeaten run against Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

In their five clashes, Sundowns have won two and there have been three draws. You get the feeling Ouaddou might have to change that this season if Pirates are to retain their Betway Premiership title.

“So, I think it’s an amazing achievement and it’s fantastic to arrive in October with two trophies on the back," Cardoso said.

"Now we need to keep humble, keep humble, keep working hard, keep thinking that if we don’t work hard, we’ll never achieve nothing because there’s already a match after tomorrow and then there’s the qualifying round for the Champions League that will be very tough.

“We have more options in terms of attack now. I’m very happy, firstly, by the way the boys understand how they have to compete and it’s not who they are, it’s what they become when they compete and that is for us the most important thing."

Sundowns will have little time to dwell on their MTN8 win. They are back in league action on Tuesday away at Richards Bay.