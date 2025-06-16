Kenya Police FC manager Munga thrilled to defeat Gor Mahia

Kenya Police FC chairman Nyale Munga has admitted that dethroning rivals Gor Mahia as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions for the 2024/25 season was the best thing to have ever happened for the Kenyan top-flight after a very long time.

The law enforcers finally laid their hands on the coveted trophy following a 1-0 win against Shabana FC at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on Sunday. A 75th-minute bullet header courtesy of Brian Okoth ensured that Police reached an unassailable 64 points with a game to spare. They won the title after registering 18 wins, 10 draws and suffering five defeats.

Brian Okoth in action

Outgoing champions Gor Mahia, who were hoping for a miracle to retain the title on the final day of the season, secured a 3-2 win against Ulinzi Stars to take their tally of points to 58, six fewer than the new sheriffs in town.

Kenyans are happy to end league monotony

“I can say all of us are excited, and very happy, simply because we are the champions of the Kenyan Premier League 2024/25 season,” a beaming Munga told Flashscore after the club’s latest success. “I am very overwhelmed, but I am happy for the technical bench, the good job they did, and for the players for the discipline which you gave out, to blend the team to this success and get the job done.

“So far so good, everybody is happy, my own bosses are excited, all the fans are happy, personally I am happy and all the Kenyans are happy, because the monopoly, the jealous outcry that this league belongs to so and so, so, and so, we have come to teach them that this is football made in Kenya Police FC.”

Munga added: “We warn them (the rivals) that now we have arrived, and will continue like this (to dominate), heading into the new season, the league is not about Gor Mahia or Tusker, we have shown that any other team can also take it. If you ask me, a change of guard at the summit is also good for the Kenyan top-flight, by not always having one team dominating the league.”

Police FC players celebrate title

The Kenyan league has been dominated by Gor Mahia for the past two seasons since they dethroned Tusker as the champions in the 2022/23 campaign. The Brewers under coach Robert Matano, had wrestled the title from K’Ogalo in the 2021/22 season after amassing 66 points, seven more than Gor Mahia, who finished third.

However, in the 2022/23 season, Gor Mahia reclaimed the trophy after finishing top of the pile with 70 points amassed from 20 wins, 10 draws and four defeats. However, it was not an easy ride for K’Ogalo as Tusker gave chase, and the winner had to be decided on the final day of the season. The Brewers came second, one point less after registering 20 wins, nine defeats and four draws.

Last season, it was another close race pitting Gor Mahia, Tusker, and Kenya Police, but unlike the previous campaign, K’Ogalo were crowned winners with three matches to spare with Tusker coming second once again. Gor Mahia under Johnathan McKinstry bagged the trophy, which turned out to be their 21st in the league’s history, after collecting 73 points.

Tusker came second on 65 points with Police sending clear signals for the title, as they finished third with 57 points.

Police eye strong finish

With one game remaining to conclude the season, Munga called on Police players to stay focused and make sure that they wind up the season with a bang by beating Gor Mahia on the final day of on Sunday, June 22nd.

“We have one last match,” Munga stressed. “We want to finish this league in style, and champions never lose, so on Sunday, we must prepare ourselves well, and then we go there and attack our last match like wounded buffaloes.

“In honesty, I don’t expect us to lose that last match, just a few days after winning our maiden title, it will be really bad (if we lose). So let us get ready to win the game, and show our rivals that we are ready for next season, the new season begins now, and it starts with the final game against Gor Mahia.”

Ndayiragije reveals how Police toppled Gor Mahia

Burundian Etienne Ndayiragije arrived at Police at the end of November with the team stuck in the 17th place and battling against relegation in the 18-team league table. He, however, managed to turn things around, brought stability, and went on to guide the team to a historic first-ever league title.

The tactician from Bujumbura has now cemented his legacy in the club’s history. He took over on December 1st, 2024, after the law enforcers had parted ways with coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani and his assistant Salim Babu. He joined a Police side, who had only registered one win, and a draw from seven matches, and was tasked to steer the team out of the relegation zone.

This was a stark contrast from the previous season when they challenged record champions Gor Mahia for the title before they stumbled in the closing stages but went ahead to win the domestic FKF Cup after beating KCB 8-7 on penalties in the final.

When he joined Police, they had one win to their name - a 2-0 result against promoted outfit Mathare United. Police had kicked off the season with a 1-1 draw against Tusker, drew 0-0 against Ulinzi Stars, drew 1-1 against Sofapaka, suffered a 1-0 defeat against Shabana, drew 0-0 against Kariobangi Sharks, drew 1-1 against KCB before losing 1-0 against AFC Leopards in their last assignment before he took over the reins.

Ndayiragije proved vital as he won his first five matches. He started off with a resounding 3-1 win against Nairobi City Stars, 1-0 win against promoted Mara Sugar, 3-0 win against Bidco United, 1-0 win against Gor Mahia and 1-0 win against FC Talanta. The team then went ahead to string a run of nine matches in the top-flight without defeat.

After being crowned the champions on Sunday, Ndayiragije was lost for words, only thanking his players and the club’s top management for helping him to achieve the feat.

“First I thank God for the latest achievement in my career, we asked and he has delivered, I also thank the players for giving their all, and the club bosses for doing a great job, especially the chairman for being there when needed,” Ndayiragije told Flashscore.

“I don’t want to forget my family, they have supported my journey throughout the season, since I stepped foot in Kenya, including my wife and kids, and my friend.”

Discussing about the Premier League title success, the Burundian, who has also coached Burundi national team and Azam FC in the Tanzania Mainland Premier League said: “It is something that we wanted to achieve immediately I was appointed, remember I found the team fighting against relegation, they were rooted at the bottom, at first it never looked like, we could manage to haul ourselves from the position.

“But step by step we started moving up the table, we managed to put a run of nine matches without defeat and it placed us among the top three teams, and from their own, it looked like we could give the title a try.

“With our closest challengers Gor Mahia and Tusker dropping points week in, week out, we saw that gap of mixed results, and said, guys let’s go for it, and here we are now celebrating. It is something we worked for, we really put in a lot of effort to achieve, and I am happy we have been crowned.”

Shabana head coach Peter Okidi praised Police for their latest success. “I congratulate Police for taking the league, they have had a good season, and they have been rewarded going by the way they fought for the title, they really deserved it.

“We will now look upon them, and as they represent Kenya in CAF, we wish them well, we want them to go out there and make the country proud.”

On the defeat against Police, Okidi said: “It is part of the game, but the first half injury to our striker Darius Msagha affected our game plan, losing him forced us to make changes to our game plan which never worked, and again we conceded from a set-piece, and it is one thing that has really bogged us down this season.”

Okidi concluded: “We will work on our mistakes during pre-season, beef up the squad in some key areas and get ready to go in the new season. I want us to fight for the title from the start of the season, what I know we will be among the title contenders next season, and that is for sure.”

Police receive congratulatory messages for feat

Following their success in winning the title, Kenya Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya led congratulatory messages for their maiden title, terming the historic victory as a testament to the club’s unwavering discipline, dedication, and teamwork - values that reflect the true spirit of the beautiful game.

Mvurya said: “Congratulations to Kenya Police FC for their outstanding triumph as the 2024/25 Kenya Premier League Champions.

"This historic victory is a testament to your unwavering discipline, dedication, and teamwork values that reflect the true spirit of the beautiful game. Your performance throughout the season has inspired pride among your supporters and reaffirmed the growing strength and competitiveness of our local football.

“As a Ministry, we remain committed to supporting clubs through FKF and strengthening structures that allow talent to thrive and success stories like yours to flourish. Well done, Kenya Police—your title is well deserved.”

Gor Mahia official Sally Bolo conceded defeat by saying: “Congratulations to Kenya Police, the 2024/25 FKF Premier League Champions. As Vice President of Gor Mahia, this isn’t the outcome we hoped for; but football is a game of moments, and this one belongs to you.

“Yes, I may have wished for a different ending, but give credit where it’s due. You displayed grit, focus, and the consistency required to lift the crown. Salute to the Kenya Police management, players, technical bench, and the entire Police FC fraternity. Enjoy this well-deserved victory; history made. We’ll be back stronger. Inshallah.”

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) were not left behind. They wrote on their social media pages: “Salute to your new FKF Premier League champions, congratulations Kenya Police FC.”

Police will now wait for their coronation day on Sunday, June 22nd, when they face Gor Mahia. The trophy will come with a parade of honour from the outgoing champions, before kick-off, and a ticket to represent the East African nation at the lucrative CAF Champions League for next season.