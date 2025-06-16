Ligue 1 side Nantes announce Luis Castro as new manager

Nantes have confirmed Luis Castro as their new manager, with the Portuguese coach signing a two-year deal plus an option for a third year after gaining recognition at Ligue 2 club Dunkerque.

Castro began his senior managerial career at Greek club Panetolikos in 2019 before returning to Portugal to lead Benfica’s youth and reserve teams.

In the 2024-25 campaign, he guided Dunkerque to the Coupe de France semi-finals, where they led Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 before ultimately losing 4-2.

Also, Castro helped the team reach the promotion playoffs, falling to Metz in the semi-final.

Nantes dismissed Antoine Kombouare after last season’s relegation battle that lasted until the final day.