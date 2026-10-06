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Kane equals Shilton's all-time England appearance record

Kane equals Shilton's all-time England appearance record
Kane equals Shilton's all-time England appearance recordAdam Davy, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Harry Kane has equalled Peter Shilton's long-standing England record after making his 125th senior international appearance in Tuesday's Nations League clash against the Czech Republic at Wembley.

The Three Lions captain reached another significant milestone in a remarkable international career, adding to his status as country’s all-time leading goalscorer.

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Kane made his senior debut against Lithuania in 2015 and needed just 80 seconds to score after replacing Wayne Rooney, providing an early indication of what would follow.

The Bayern Munich striker has since established himself as one of England's most influential players.

During his international career, the former Tottenham Hotspur star has captained England through several major tournaments, helping the Three Lions reach two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final.

Now level with Shilton on 125 appearances, Kane has another major England record firmly within his sights.

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