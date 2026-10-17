Draw in Solna ends Goteborg's winning run end but AIK still desperate for victory

The match may not have had half the number of goals in AIK's home game in the previous round, but was nonetheless entertaining, as the Solna side drew 2-2 with IFK Goteborg.

AIK 2-2 Goteborg

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AIK came from 5-1 down to level at 5-5, only then to lose 6-5 with the last kick of the game at home to Brommapojkarna last time out, so they would have been happy to grind out a point this time, even though their winless run now stands at six matches. Goteborg would not have been pleased with a point - they came into this match protecting a five-match winning run in the league.

Perhaps the most shocking fact from the Bromma Boys match was there was not a single goal in the first half, so fans of both sides were left wondering how many more goals were to follow after Nino Zugelj gave Goteborg a 27th-minute lead, curling the ball past the goalkeeper after great work from Alexander Simmelhack to hold the ball up under pressure.

The home side were level in the final 10 minutes of the first half, as Wilmer Oloffson headed a corner into the air, before it dropped kindly for Diogo Tomas, who used his head to divert it goalwards.

With just over 20 minutes to play, Simmelhack turned from provider to scorer to put Blavitt back in front, using his body well to meet Felix Eriksson's cross with a firm header that was perfectly placed, just out of Kristoffer Nordfeldt's reach.

But once more, AIK came back to level - with 15 minutes left, a beautiful move to carve the Goteborg defence open resulted in Johan Hove threaing the ball through to Axel Kouame, whose powerful finish gave the goalkeeper no chance.

No late drama this time means Goteborg so seventh, seven points off the European places, while AIK stay ninth, safe in the knowledge their position cannot worsen over the rest of the round.

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