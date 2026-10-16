Djurgarden beat Brommapojkarna to put pressure on Sirius Allsvenskan summit

Djurgarden began round 24 of the Allsvenskan season with a 2-0 victory over Brommapojkarna that cuts the gap to Sirius at the top of the standings to seven points.

Brommapojkarna 0-2 Djurgarden

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There would be no repeat of the madness of the previous weekend, when Brommapojkarna and AIK scored 11 goals between them in the second half in BP's dramatic 6-5 win, as not only did the home side draw a blank, Djurgarden took the lead early in the first half.

Inside nine minutes, a free-kick floated into the area was headed across goal by Adam Stahl for Christos Almyras, who got in front of his man to turn the ball first time into the bottom corner.

The two sides equally shared just six shots on target over the 90 minutes, but it was the away side who were the more clinical, as they proved again 15 minutes from time when BP failed to clear and a fortunate ricochet off Matias Siltanen saw the ball drop kindly for Kristian Lien, whose close-range finish took his tally to the season to 16.

After a second win in a row, Djurgarden will have to wait two days for Sirius' response. The leaders welcome in-form Elfsborg - the only team to beat the Stockholm side in their last eight league games. The Bromma Boys sit 11th with the 6-5 win the only time they have picked up points in their last four games.

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