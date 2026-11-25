Kaizer Chiefs are winless in their last four Betway Premiership matches and face a potentially tricky trip to Chippa United this weekend, with the Eastern Cape side having proved one of their most difficult opponents since 2012.

Only Mamelodi Sundowns (17 wins), Orlando Pirates (16), SuperSport United (13) and Cape Town City (10) have beaten Chiefs more often than Chippa (nine) in that period.

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The Eastern Cape side have claimed nine victories in 29 meetings, almost one in every three encounters, compared with 15 wins for Chiefs and five draws.

Amakhosi will be buoyed by their Carling Knockout victory over Sundowns last weekend, but Chippa are capable of springing a surprise despite their struggles in front of goal.

Chippa have scored only six goals in nine league games this season, the second-lowest total in the division behind Lamontville Golden Arrows, who have managed just three in 10 matches.

However, their defensive record has been impressive. They have conceded only seven goals, with no team other than league leaders Pirates boasting a better record at the back this campaign.

Chiefs have scored 14 goals, the third-highest tally in the division behind Sundowns (27) and Pirates (23), but have also conceded 10.

That is the joint-highest total, alongside Stellenbosch FC, among teams currently in the top half of the table.