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Real Madrid set to reignite interest in Serie A star

Real Madrid set to reignite interest in Serie A star
Real Madrid set to reignite interest in Serie A starProfimedia

Real Madrid are reportedly set to reignite their interest in Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz.

Los Blancos previously looked at taking the Turkey international to the Santiago Bernabeu when Xabi Alonso was in charge, but a deal never materialised. Meanwhile, this past summer, Vinicius Junior's contract renewal, as well as the arrival of Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, took priority.

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Now, though, it appears Real are ready to inquire about the 21-year-old, who has 27 goals in 132 Juventus appearances, once more according to Corriere dello Sport. Juve do not want to let one of their crown jewels depart, while Yildiz has a lucrative contract that runs until 2030. However, should the Old Lady fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this year, their hand may well be forced.

Should a sale be on the cards, Juve would reportedly be looking for at least €100m, with Yildiz's former club Bayern Munich also keen to take him back to Bavaria. His arrival in the Spanish capital, though, would boost Jose Mourinho's wide options that already include Diomande, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz.

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