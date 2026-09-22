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Juventus set to sign Neto after Grabara injury blow

Juventus set to sign Neto after Grabara injury blow
Juventus set to sign Neto after Grabara injury blowMatthieu Mirville / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Juventus are closing in on the signing of free-agent goalkeeper Neto after an injury crisis left them short of options.

The Bianconeri were dealt another blow when back-up goalkeeper Kamil Grabara suffered an ACL injury, prompting the club to search for reinforcements.

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According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have identified Neto as their preferred solution, with talks progressing over a short-term contract.

The Brazilian, who last played for Botafogo, previously represented Juventus, Bournemouth, Barcelona and Fiorentina.

He also spent time at Arsenal but never made a Premier League appearance for the club.

Neto’s arrival would provide additional cover for Guglielmo Vicario, who has performed well since joining on loan from Tottenham. 

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Pedro NetoKamil GrabaraJuventusFootball transfersSerie A

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