Juventus make Hojbjerg a priority for January transfer window

Juventus have reportedly identified Olympique Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as one of their leading targets ahead of the January transfer window.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are searching for an experienced midfielder and believe they could persuade the 31-year-old Denmark international to move to Turin.

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Hojbjerg came close to leaving Marseille several weeks ago but ultimately rejected a move to Newcastle United and remained in France.

The former Tottenham midfielder has since regained his place under Bruno Genesio, starting six matches and scoring once in six appearances this season.

Despite his return to prominence, a January departure remains possible, with Juventus monitoring his situation closely.

However, the Bianconeri could face competition for Hojbjerg’s signature, with fellow Serie A side Fiorentina also reportedly interested in securing the experienced midfielder during the winter transfer window.