Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Norway vs Wales: Confirmed lineups as Haaland seeks to break Wales' unbeaten run

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Denmark starting snub

Baleba in line for full debut as Man Utd seek midfield fix

Netherlands vs Greece: Confirmed team news Xavi aims to end Greece's incredible form

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldo departs Portugal camp after coach says he won't start clash with Denmark

Haaland sues airline company over illegal trademark use in World Cup campaign

Jesus and federation chief reportedly tried to stop Ronaldo leaving at airport

Rafael Leao to wear No. 7 shirt against Denmark after Ronaldo's departure

Juventus make Hojbjerg a priority for January transfer window

Juventus make Hojbjerg a priority for January transfer window
Juventus make Hojbjerg a priority for January transfer windowČTK / AP / Ulrik Pedersen

Juventus have reportedly identified Olympique Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as one of their leading targets ahead of the January transfer window.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are searching for an experienced midfielder and believe they could persuade the 31-year-old Denmark international to move to Turin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hojbjerg came close to leaving Marseille several weeks ago but ultimately rejected a move to Newcastle United and remained in France.

The former Tottenham midfielder has since regained his place under Bruno Genesio, starting six matches and scoring once in six appearances this season.

Despite his return to prominence, a January departure remains possible, with Juventus monitoring his situation closely.

However, the Bianconeri could face competition for Hojbjerg’s signature, with fellow Serie A side Fiorentina also reportedly interested in securing the experienced midfielder during the winter transfer window.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Serie APierre-Emile HojbjergJuventusMarseilleFootball transfers

Related Articles

Inter and Juventus monitor Anguissa after Napoli contract setback

Juventus considering move for Rayan Ait-Nouri as Man City minutes dry up

Juventus set to sign Neto after Grabara injury blow