Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Why Arsenal won't stop Viktor Gyokeres if he decides to leave the side

Criminal investigation begins into Xhaka as he could face 5 years imprisonment

Man United and Liverpool clash over Premier League left-back target

Ex-Chelsea star Mendy hails Sundowns after Al Ahli loss

Most read on Flashscore News

Why Amorim has been proven right after Garnacho's failed start at Aston Villa

Luke Littler confirms Netherlands boycott, cancels Dutch Darts Championship entry

Mbappe says being coached by Zidane like 'something out of the movies'

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Juventus 'keeper Kamil Grabara undergoes surgery after ACL tear

Juventus goalkeeper Kamil Grabara
Juventus goalkeeper Kamil GrabaraGiuliano Marchisciano / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Juventus keeper Kamil Grabara has undergone ⁠knee surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament during training, ‌the 27-year-old announced on social media on ‌Wednesday.

Grabara is set to ‌miss Poland's Nations League group stage ‌matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina, ‌with media reports saying the keeper faces up to seven months ‌on the sidelines.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I’m not ⁠going to ‌lie, this is not something I ​ever wanted to post, but life comes at you ​fast sometimes," Grabara wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of ⁠himself on ​a hospital bed.

After joining Juventus on loan from Wolfsburg in August, Grabara debuted for the Serie ‌A side on Thursday, providing an assist and winning the player-of-the-match award in a 5-0 Europa League win over NEC Nijmegen.

On Saturday, however, he felt a strain in his right knee during training, and tests ‌revealed he had suffered an ​ACL tear.

Local media reported that ‌Juventus were nearing a deal with 37-year-old Brazilian Neto, who played for the club from 2015 to 2017, as Grabara's ⁠replacement.

Mentions
Serie AKamil GrabaraJuventus

Related Articles

Juventus set to sign Neto after Grabara injury blow

Juventus move into Serie A top six with comfortable win over Atalanta

Juventus ready to block 2027 offers on Man United defensive target