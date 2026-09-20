Juventus move into Serie A top six with comfortable win over Atalanta

Juventus secured a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Atalanta in Serie A (SA), as Luciano Spalletti's side extended their impressive form at the Allianz Stadium to just one defeat in their last 11 competitive outings (W7, D3).

With 12 of the last 19 league H2Hs ending level, the opening stages in Turin were unsurprisingly cagey, as both sides eased their way into the contest. Armed with an impressive recent away record against the Old Lady in SA action (W2, D6), Atalanta looked to up the ante as the first half progressed, with Lazar Samardzic and Jonathan Rowe missing the target with a pair of close-range efforts in quick succession.

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Despite the visitors’ attacking intent, it was Juventus who broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, when Mehmet Zeki Çelik’s clever cutback was clinically swept into the bottom corner by Francisco Conceicao.

The Portuguese winger’s first goal of the season ignited Atalanta’s fighting spirit, and La Dea continued to pose a threat in the final third, though Rowe was unable to hit the target with a header from 12 yards, as Juventus went into the break ahead.

Both sides started the second period brightly, with Nicolás González and Randal Kolo Muani going close for the hosts, while at the other end, Rowe saw a powerful strike smartly saved by Guglielmo Vicario.

Going into the final half-hour, Thomas Kristensen’s close-range header was blocked in the six-yard box, as Atalanta did everything they could to avoid losing three consecutive league games under the same manager for the first time since April 2025.

With time running out, La Dea turned to Giacomo Raspadori, Gianluca Scamacca and Gianluca Gaetano from the bench.

Those changes didn’t have the desired effect, however, with Juventus doubling their lead in the 77th minute through Gleison Bremer, who rose highest in the box to convert from Edon Zhegrova’s inswinging corner.

Momentum Flashscore

That all but ended the match as a contest, as Kolo Muani and substitute Teun Koopmeiners went close to adding late gloss to the scoreline.

Nevertheless, Spalletti’s men cruised through the closing stages to wrap up a convincing victory, moving up to sixth in Serie A in the process, just three points adrift of AS Roma at the summit.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gleison Bremer (Juventus)

See all the stats from the match here