Jorginho: Arsenal players worked for eachother in victory at Spurs

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho was full of praise for his teammates after victory at Tottenham.

Jorginho was captain for the day in the absence of Martin Odegaard.

He said after the 1-0 win: “We had to work really hard as you saw, we knew it was going to be a difficult game. On these days you have to work hard and we know we can count on each other as teammates.

"At the end it paid off and we are so happy that we won. We had key players missing but we are a total team, the whole squad. We know that whoever comes on will be ready to help the team.

"We are really proud of the team."