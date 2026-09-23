Joaquin Munoz backs Malaga to come good despite winless LaLiga start

Joaquin Munoz does not believe there is any need to panic at Malaga, a team that still hasn't tasted victory after seven rounds and is struggling to adapt, with a very young squad, to the demands of LaLiga.

Speaking frankly, the winger admitted in an interview with Canal Sur Radio and Flashscore that "things aren't going as we expected, but we need to stay calm and composed. If it's not the best, it's one of the best leagues in the world, with so many great players, which makes everything more difficult."

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But the Malaga native hasn't lost confidence because, although "in the end, winning is what matters," the feeling the group has left in most matches is that of a competitive team. And that's despite already having played at the Metropolitano and the Bernabeu, and hosting another Champions League rival like Villarreal at home.

"We can't use the teams we've faced as an excuse. It's true we've played against several sides that compete in Europe, and at home some games have slipped away from us. This is a long road, and we knew it wouldn't be a walk in the park."

Even so, he feels they haven't been that far from winning. "I think that LaLiga is not too much for us. Against Levante, we were better than them, and against Depor, we lost it at the end because of a shot that hit the crossbar....

"These are the kinds of things in football where the ball either goes in or it doesn't. Against Getafe, I think we played a fantastic first half, but it slipped away at the end. I believe that if we fine-tune those details over the next couple of weeks, things will go better for all of us."

A long break that could be just what we need

One of the concerns surrounding Malaga, especially because of those late minutes where they've dropped points, is their physical condition. Having had to play the entire promotion playoff left the squad with barely any vacation and fewer weeks of preseason than other teams.

That's why Joaquin Munoz believes this international break, where the blue-and-whites are the only team not losing any players, could be very beneficial for the future.

It's going to be "like a mini-preseason to keep working on concepts and getting ourselves in shape. It's going to be fantastic for us to meet the highest demands. It'll do everyone some good, because that drive and desire to prove we can win was starting to take its toll a bit. It'll be good for us to reflect and see what each of us can do better."

Julen Lobete's surgery

Julen Lobete underwent surgery on Tuesday for a torn anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus in his right knee, and Joaquin had some heartfelt words for his fellow winger.

"When it happened in training, there was a general sense of sadness; everyone was down, because Julen is a wonderful person, a top teammate, and it's a real shame when things like this happen to someone who always gives his all. It's part of the job, we wish him the best recovery and hope he comes back as soon as possible; we're waiting for him."