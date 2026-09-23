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Real Madrid make 'next one' promise over Jude Bellingham contract extension

Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham.
Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham.Profimedia

Real Madrid are preparing a contract renewal offer for Jude Bellingham before the end of 2027.

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto revealed the update on Spanish programme La Pizarra, as part of a discussion the Spanish giants contract plans in the coming months.

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Moretto stated talks are progressing positively with all parties involved and an announcement could be confirmed before January if negations remain on track.

The main news on the deal centres on Bellingham extending until either 2030 or 2031, with his current deal running until 2029, following his blockbuster 2023 transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old has been superb for Real Madrid in that period, with 49 goals in 148 appearances, alongside winning a LaLiga and UEFA Champions League treble in his debut 2023/24 campaign in the Spanish capital.

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