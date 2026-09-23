Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella has defended his side amid claims they aren't running enough.

It’s not been the ideal start to Mourinho’s return with Real Madrid sitting in fourth, already six points off LaLiga leaders and rivals Barcelona.

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Summer signing Cucurella, 28, has brushed off concerns over Madrid's work rate following their challenging start to their Liga campaign.

Currently on international duty with Spain, the left-back believes recent criticism has been unfairly impacted by recent defeats to Real Betis and Atletico Madrid.

During an interview with Cadena SER, Cucurella reacted to statistics suggesting Real Madrid are among the league’s lowest for distance covered.

"The truth is it surprised me, because if it was about having long spells of possession, I could maybe say no, but running... I think we run a lot.

"If we had won every game, there would be no talk about us running too little. They would say we run very little, but are very effective, or some other headline."