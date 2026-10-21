Isco spot-kick the difference as Real Betis' perfect start continues against Feyenoord

Real Betis maintained their perfect start to this season’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign with a 1-0 home victory over Feyenoord, a result which also leaves the Verdiblancos with only one defeat from their last nine matches in all competitions.

Having been involved in a pair of rollercoaster 3-2 wins so far in Europe, the hosts looked for a more straightforward night and began on the front foot and almost took the lead early on through Abde Ezzalzouli, but his effort from a promising position was aimed straight at Tjark Ernst.

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The goalkeeper was then forced into urgent action just before the half-hour mark to keep scores level, with a superb block to deny Troy Parrott before saving Isco’s shot from inside the box.

Those opportunities gave the Verdiblancos plenty of momentum, but they were thwarted once again by Ernst later on in the first half, after he pulled off a magnificent stop to keep out Marc Bartra’s stinging strike from distance.

While Real Betis certainly had the better of the opening 45 minutes, Feyenoord really should have broken the deadlock shortly before the interval through Gjivai Zechiel, but he somehow blazed the ball over the bar from only six yards out.

After a cagey opening to the second half, drama struck after 58 minutes when the hosts were awarded a penalty following a handball from Jeremiah St. Juste. Isco took responsibility for the spot-kick and made no mistake to send Ernst the wrong way and edge Betis in front with his fourth goal in three appearances.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side played with more urgency and pressed higher up the pitch after falling behind, but struggled to create clear-cut chances and test Alvaro Valles in goal. Givairo Read’s effort deflected harmlessly over the bar, before Ernst kept his side in the game with a decent stop to deny Bartra.

Key match stats Flashscore

Despite Feyenoord’s best efforts in the closing stages, they just couldn’t unlock the hosts’ defence and Manuel Pellegrini’s side held on to claim all three points.

Betis respond to their first home defeat since April with a victory that has them sat inside the top-five on maximum points, while Feyenoord languish outside the top 24 after losing both their trips to Spain in this competition this term.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Natan (Real Betis)

Check the full match statistics on Flashscore