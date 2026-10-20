Como boss Cesc Fabregas says Man Utd clash is a "match to dream about" ahead of huge tie

Como welcome Manchester United to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia this week as Cesc Fabregas prepares for a huge Champions League test.

Como have never been a part of European competition in the 119-year history of the club and on Wednesday night they not only host their first Champions League game, but they also face their first English opposition.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Italian side recorded a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig but then suffered a 3-2 loss to Feyenoord in their second match as Fabregas tries to do the impossible and qualify for the knockout rounds.

The Red Devils are without a victory in their last six matches in all competitions, drawing three of their last four as pressure grows on Michael Carrick to pick up a win against Fabregas who admits he is excited for such a tough test.

"It's a great match against one of the best and biggest teams in history," Fabregas stated. "It's a match to dream about, but we must try to do our best to try to win and pick up the three points."

"We slowly have to understand what it's like to face the top sides, when you know that they're better than you, but you still have to compete with what you have."

"Our inner strength and our mentality are what must make us strong and allow us to believe that we can do it," he emphasized."

He later said: "We slowly formed a stable, solid team that could grow in Serie A, which is a very competitive league," Fabregas noted.

"We have a very tough path to qualify for the next stage, and for us it's a pleasure to be here competing."

United, who have lost just two of their last 16 matches against Italian opposition, recording 10 wins in the process, are lacking confidence as they head away from home in what should be a tricky test for Carrick's side.

United have now won just one of their previous ten Champions League away fixtures, drawing three and losing six as Carrick seeks to turn his side around.