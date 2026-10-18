Barcelona dealt double defensive injury blow ahead of key games

Barcelona defenders Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde have sustained injuries ahead of important matches against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga, the Spanish champions said Sunday.

Spanish centre-back Garcia will miss both games and spend between "three to four weeks" out with a thigh injury, Barca said in a statement.

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Right-back Kounde suffered an ankle sprain and Barca said he would miss the trip to face PSG on Tuesday but may still be able to feature in the Clasico on Sunday, October 25, depending on the "evolution of the injury".

Both defenders ended the club's 5-2 win over Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday with discomfort.

Hansi Flick's side won a ninth consecutive league game to continue their 100 percent start to the campaign.

Double-defending European champions PSG announced a defensive absence of their own after Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes picked up a knock in Saturday's Ligue 1 win at Strasbourg.

"Having sustained an injury to his left thigh during last night's match against RC Strasbourg Alsace, Nuno Mendes will be sidelined for the next few weeks," PSG posted on their website.