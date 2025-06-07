Isaksen stars as Denmark edge Northern Ireland after slow start

After a disappointing first half, Denmark gradually settled into their stride after the interval to earn a 2-1 win in a friendly against Northern Ireland Saturday night in the Parken Stadium where Denmark through the majority of the match kept the visitors pinned to their own half.

Denmark have through history struggled against Northern Ireland who are otherwise ranked 50 places below Denmark in the FIFA rankings.

Denmark were extremely fortunate to record a 1-0 win against the visitors in June 2023 in a qualification match for the EURO 2024, and the last time the two sides met, in November 2023, Northern Ireland recorded a comfortable 2-0 win against the Danes at Windsor Park.

Coach Brian Riemer had very surprisingly chosen to bench Kasper Schmeichel in favor of Chelsea's Filip Jorgensen and the former Anderlecht coach had also handed an unexpected debut for FC Nordsjaelland's Lucas Hogsberg who replaced Jannik Vestergaard in central defense.

That certainly initially looked like a poor decision, when Hogsberg under pressure after six minutes attempted to play a ball out of the box only to be cut out on the edge of the area by Justin Devenny.

Devenny then fizzed the ball across goal where Shea Charles arrived at the back post to head into the net to give the visitors a shock lead and silence the crowd at Parken Stadium.

Denmark had chosen to play friendlies against Northern Ireland and Lituania in the next days as days Brian Riemer's men are to meet relatively small football nation in their World Cup qualifying campaign in the autumn.

Denmark have earlier struggled to break down football minnows and that was certainly also the case in the first half against Northern ireland where Denmark dominated posession by far but played too slow to trouble the visitors who seemed very comfortable in their defensive approach to the game.

However, the Danish fans finally got something to cheer about on the stroke of half-time as Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard found Gustav Isaksen with his back to the goal on the edge of the box, the Lazio-winger quickly turned and curled an unstoppable shot into the far corner.

The pattern of the second half has started like the first half finished with Denmark on the attack, dictating the play, dominating the ball and being the aggressors. Denmark were nearly rewarded for their dominance after 58 minutes, when a header from Joachim Andersen, looking for his first ever goal for Denmark, was cleared off the line.

Ten minutes later Denmark then took a deserved lead, when Gustav Isaksen squared a low ball into the box that took two touches off Trai Hume and Daniel Ballard to leave Cristian Eriksen with an easy tap-in.

Towards the end Denmark put a virtual siege on the visitor's goal but Michael O'Neil's side prevented further damage despite big chances for the Danes.