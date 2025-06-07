Chelsea near Gittens deal! 7-year terms agreed with talks on

Chelsea are close to signing Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund after reaching a seven-year contract agreement with the winger.

Per Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, the Blues have agreed on a long-term contract with the England youngster.Fabrizio Romano adds that the Stamford Bridge giants have submitted a €35 million (£29.5m) bid, though an agreement with Borussia Dortmund is yet to be reached.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gittens can play on either wing or centrally but has mainly featured out wide. With a contract running until 2028, the Bundesliga side are under no pressure to sell him this summer.