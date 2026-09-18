Sources: Smith Rowe faces uphill battle to turn Fulham career around

Emile Smith Rowe’s future at Fulham is becoming a question of increasing significance, with the former Arsenal man struggling to have the influence expected of him.

Smith Rowe, 26, became Fulham’s record signing when he joined from the Gunners for £34 million in 2024, arriving with the expectation that he would become one of the most important attacking players in Marco Silva’s side.

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But his influence has steadily diminished this year, and his start to the new season under new boss Alvaro Arbeloa has done little to suggest that trend is about to change.

His Premier League minutes have been limited to brief substitute appearances, while opportunities to start in the Carabao Cup have brought their own concerns.

His most recent outing against West Ham was particularly underwhelming, with questions being raised over his form, physical drive and, consequently, how he is going to produce the kind of game-changing impact Fulham expected when they made such a significant investment in him.

There is an added complication for Smith Rowe in the emergence of Josh King.

The 19-year-old has started the season in outstanding form and is producing the kind of decisive performances that Smith Rowe was once becoming known for.

King’s rise has given Fulham an elite attacking option while simultaneously increasing the pressure on Fulham’s record signing to rediscover his best level.

Sources close to the situation say it is a difficult moment for the club to judge, largely because of the scale of the investment made in Smith Rowe.

Fulham clearly want the former Arsenal man to succeed and have no desire to write off such a significant signing.

But there is an acknowledgement that his future will have to be considered if he is not able to become a more pivotal figure by the second half of the season.

Sources say Arbeloa is not interested in reputation or player salaries and is willing to act decisively across the squad as he aims to make his mark in management.

At 26, Smith Rowe should be approaching the peak years of his career. Instead, he finds himself having to prove that he remains worthy of a prominent place in Fulham’s plans.