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Inter Turku surprise Basaksehir to progress through Conference League qualifiers

Clinton Jephta scored in both legs
Clinton Jephta scored in both legsAA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia

Inter Turku are through to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League (UECL) after a 2-0 home win over Turkish Super Lig side Istanbul Basaksehir, completing a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Inter Turku 2-0 Istanbul Basaksehir (3-1 on aggregate)

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Inter Turku may have lost the first-half lead, but leaving Istanbul with a draw was still an excellent result that gave them a chance of completing an upset at home.

It was a chance they took, taking the lead in the 18th minute when Janne-Pekka Laine set up Jasse Tuominen, and this time, they didn't let the lead slip, doubling their advantage two minutes after the restart when Loic Essomba found Clinton Jephta, who scored his second goal of the tie.

Basaksehir were given a glimmer of hope late on, when Laine was given a second yellow card with two minutes to play, but there would be no late comeback from the Turkish side, as FC Inter progressed to face Vaduz of Liechtenstein in the next round, and are now two rounds away from a first league phase or group stage in their history.

Follow every UECL qualifier on Flashscore.

Mentions
Conference LeagueBasaksehirInter TurkuJanne-Pekka LaineLoic EssombaClinton JephtaJasse Tuominen

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