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FC Nordsjaelland humiliate GAIS to book ticket for next round of Conference League

FC Nordsjaelland's Runar Norheim celebrates scoring against GAIS
FC Nordsjaelland's Runar Norheim celebrates scoring against GAISCredit: ČTK / AP / Ida Marie Odgaard

FC Nordsjaelland on Thursday evening booked their ticket for the third round of the qualification for the Conference League when they overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against GAIS by humiliating the Swedes by a scoreline of 6-0 in Copenhagen.

FC Nordsjælland on Thursday advanced to the penultimate qualifying round before the Conference League league phase following a commanding performance as they overturned a 0–1 deficit to secure an aggregate victory over Swedish side GAIS, winning 6–0 on the artificial turf in Farum. 

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After a defeat and significant struggles at Gamla Ullevi in ​​Gothenburg last week, FC Nordsjælland showed their teeth from the start of Thursday's return leg, quickly turning around a tricky situation.

In the 11th minute, the team displayed their characteristic speed and directness as a well-executed counter-attack saw Norwegian player Runar Norheim convert a perfect cross from Villum Berthelsen into an early lead.

Three minutes later, Berthelsen himself extended the lead to 2–0 after dribbling across the penalty area. He was fortunate that his shot took a deflection, deceiving GAIS goalkeeper Mergim Krasniqi.

FC Nordsjaelland - GAIS - Player Ratings
FC Nordsjaelland - GAIS - Player RatingsFlashare

A multitude of Swedish fans had made the trip to Farum, but their massive vocal support was not matched by the team on the pitch. Quite the opposite.

The Swedes were unable to cope with FC Nordsjælland’s rapid combinations, and the impressive home side extended their lead to 3–0 before halftime.

Villum Berthelsen was involved once again, as his fine strike hit the angle of the post and crossbar before Hjalte Boe headed the rebound into the net. Trailing by two goals on aggregate, GAIS responded by bringing on the Dane Simon Jorgensen at half-time, but the former OB talent could not alter the fate of the lackluster Swedish side.

FC Nordsjælland’s dominance continued into the second half, and fifteen minutes after the break, the home team extended their lead to 4–0. Much like the opening goal, Runar Norheim was set up at the far side of the box, allowing the Norwegian to score with ease.

Shortly afterwards, Prince Amoako Junior made it 5–0 following a goalkeeping blunder, and the Swedish keeper was in a charitable mood again for Nicklas Rojkjaer’s goal that made it 6–0 in the closing stages.

Mentions
Conference LeagueNordsjaellandGAISVillum BerthelsenRunar Norheim

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