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Barcelona blocked from signing Inter star after contract update

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.Profimedia

Barcelona's chances of signing Federico Dimarco in 2027 have been dealt a major blow.

Following weeks of extension talks, Inter Milan have now activated their option over the Italy international's contract, to extend his stay until June 2028. 

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That has effectively ended Barca's chances of a deal as the LaLiga champions were aiming for a free transfer swoop when his ongoing contract ran out in June 2027.

Further discussions are planned for the start of 2027, with Inter open to adding more years to his deal at the San Siro, but the initial extra 12 months safeguards the Serie A giants against a free exit.

"We have exercised the clause agreed upon with him, even though it would be unilateral. But we've agreed that we will extend the contract for the year," stated Inter president Giuseppe Marotta.

"Dimarco wants to stay, we want him to stay too, and we're happy. The sense of belonging must prevail over other values."

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