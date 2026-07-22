Inter Miami sign former Manchester United midfielder Casemiro

Brazilian international Casemiro has joined Inter Miami after his contract at Manchester United expired earlier this summer.

Casemiro has signed a contract through to the end of the 2027 MLS season, with an option of extending his stay for a further two years through to 2029.

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"What motivates me most, and I think this is true for any player, is to keep winning and developing," he said.

"The project the club presented to me and the effort they made to sign me meant a lot. I can't wait to repay that, not just in matches but also in training."

At 34, Casemiro leaves European football, where he moved in 2012 from Sao Paulo. He featured for Real Madrid, FC Porto and Manchester United during his time on the continent.

A Brazil international on 91 occasions, he featured at the 2026 World Cup, his third after 2018 and 2022. He also played in the Copa America tournaments of 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021.