Petar Sucic and Lautaro Martinez were on target as Inter Milan recorded a third UEFA Champions League (UCL) win in a row with a narrow 2-0 triumph over Stuttgart. The Nerazzurri have now gone 20 league phase matches without a draw in the competition (W13, L6)

Separated by one point at kick-off, both sides will have been eyeing this fixture as an opportunity to take a big step towards the knockout stages, having each picked up two wins at the halfway stage of the league phase.

Advertisement Advertisement

The onus will have been on three-time champions Inter, but the visitors began brightly, with Maximilian Mittelstadt’s searching ball narrowly avoiding the outstretched leg of Ermedin Demirovic.

Soon after, Chris Fuhrich forced Josep Martinez into a near-post save with a fierce strike, before Djed Spence passed up what would be the best chance of the half, shooting straight at Dennis Seimen after charging through on goal.

A largely uneventful period followed, but with half-time approaching, Marcus Thuram dragged narrowly wide while bearing down on goal, and heads were in hands when Nicolo Barella’s inventive trivella attempt pinged off the post and was clawed away from goal by Seimen.

Match momentum Flashscore

Nikolas Nartey threatened for Stuttgart after the restart, striking over the bar, but Inter fans were celebrating before the hour mark as they went ahead from the spot.

Josha Vagnoman was the guilty party, blocking substitute Federico Dimarco’s cross with his arm and allowing Sucic to tuck home from the spot.

The hosts have found defending corners an issue this season, yet they survived a bout of penalty-box pinball after going ahead, which almost became a platform to double their lead when Dimarco’s deflected free-kick was beaten away.

Substitute Martinez came off the bench to give Inter breathing room 16 minutes from time, latching onto a Dimarco pass and burying a low shot for his seventh goal of the season.

That goal gave Stuttgart too much to do, and the hosts ultimately saw out all three points in the first-ever meeting between these sides, making it seven wins in nine, having kept clean sheets in their last three UCL games.

As such, Inter climb above Stuttgart, who lose for just the second time in six matches in all competitions (W3, D1) but remain inside the play-off spots.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Dimarco (Inter)